Marquette County Transit Authority seeks millage renewal on Aug. 4 ballot

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Transit Authority is seeking a millage renewal on next week’s Tuesday, Aug. 4 ballot.

The millage renews the current .6 mills collected, which equates to almost $1.5 million a year. These funds go towards operating costs of Marqtran services, equipment upgrades and facility management.

In 2019, Marqtran provided 375,000 rides to citizens throughout Marquette County. Officials say this renewal will enable them to continue providing what they call essential services.

“We bring people to work, we bring people to medical appointments, we bring people just to the grocery store or to pharmacies. We have a lot of people who ride it and depend on us who do not have vehicles of their own, and this is the way they get the necessities of life,” said Delynn Klein, Executive Director of the Marquette County Transit Authority.

This millage renewal will be on the ballot for all Marquette County residents.

