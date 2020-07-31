Advertisement

Iron Mountain City Council approves outdoor service permits for two bars

Both businesses must abide by a midnight curfew, and add social distancing signs throughout the area.
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Following the signing of Governor Whitmer’s executive order closing indoor bar service, the Iron Mountain City Council has approved permits for two bars to move their service outdoors. 

Under the permits, Sol Blu Lounge and The Blind Pig can now continue service. Sol Blu will be blocking off two parking spaces outside of the entrance to the bar. Tables and seating will then be placed on the sidewalk, with the parking spaces helping to keep distance between customers and the road. 

“So, they still need to fence off, or use whatever appropriate divider that the Liquor Control Commission requests. This would just be for an additional buffer to help with safety,” said Jordan Stanchina, City Manager of Iron Mountain. 

At The Blind Pig, an outdoor service area is being added to the alleyway behind the business. Fencing will block the alleyway only during business hours. Both of these businesses must abide by a midnight curfew, and add social distancing signs throughout the area.

