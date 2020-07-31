Advertisement

Gogebic County coronavirus spike likely tied to large social gatherings

The county has 65 active COVID-19 cases - the most in the U.P.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The spike of coronavirus cases in Gogebic County appears to be related to larger social gatherings, the local health department says.

According to the latest data from the state and local health departments, Gogebic County has 65 active coronavirus cases - the most in the U.P. Six people in Gogebic County are considered recovered and one person died from the virus in March.

The Western U.P. Health Department says because of the proximity to Wisconsin, the gatherings could include people from across the state line. The health department is hopeful the new mandate for Wisconsin residents to wear face masks will help in reducing the rate of positive cases. Iron County, Wis. has reported 69 total coronavirus cases.

Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new executive order, bars are closed for indoor service and indoor gatherings are restricted to no more than 10 people.

There are only a few active cases remaining at Westgate Nursing and Rehab Center in Ironwood, the health department says. State data shows six residents and 14 staff members have tested positive. The health department says the staff there have done a good job taking care of impacted residents and mitigating the spread of the virus within the facility.

