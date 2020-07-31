Florence County Sheriff: We’re not the mask police

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says it won’t be enforcing Wisconsin’s face mask mandate when it takes effect Saturday.

In a Facebook post Thursday night, Sheriff Dan Miller said his office is not the mask police.

Wear a mask if you want, if you don’t want to, that is fine also. The Sheriff’s Office is not the mask police. We will be out looking for real criminals. Sheriff Dan. Posted by Florence Wisconsin Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 30, 2020

U.P. health departments had expressed concern about the particular rise in cases in U.P. counties along the Michigan-Wisconsin border.

Florence County has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19; Marinette County has 272; Forest County has 57; Vilas County has 28; and Iron County, Wis. has 69 cases.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.