Finlandia University cancels Fall Sports in 2020

Following lead of many Division Three Conferences
(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After careful consideration, Finlandia Director of Athletics Curtis Wittenberg has announced the cancellation of competition for the University’s fall teams (football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball) for the fall 2020 season. While Finlandia’s fall teams will not compete in any games or competition for the fall season, the department will have opportunities for our student-athletes to remain engaged in meaningful athletic activity. They include small group practices, skill development, strength & conditioning, and student-athlete wellbeing opportunities within the limitations stipulated by the NCAA throughout the 2020-21 academic year.  “I know this decision is incredibly disappointing for our Finlandia student-athletes, as I understand the value of competition, as well as the overall student-athlete experience,” said Finlandia Director of Athletics Curtis Wittenberg.

“We have a responsibility to ensure the safety and well being of not only our student-athletes, but our campus community and the local community here in the Keweenaw.  Given the daily changing landscape of DIII athletics with conferences announcing the cancellation of the fall sports season, engaging in outside athletic competition is not feasible at this time.” According to NCAA rules, student-athletes will not use a season of eligibility if their team does not compete during the fall season.  The NCAA has approved a waiver to grant a season of eligibility and two semesters back to any student-athlete whose team competes in less than 50 percent of their season.  Finlandia University will continue to explore all options for a safe return to intercollegiate athletics. 

Winter sports schedules currently remain unchanged but will be evaluated as we approach their respective start dates.

