Blueberry Quest replaces Blueberry Fest for 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Normally the annual Blueberry Festival would be underway in Downtown Marquette. But with the coronavirus pandemic that event was cancelled.

Recently though the downtown development authority came up with a fun way to still celebrate the history of the event. They call it Blueberry Quest.

20 rocks painted as blueberries were hidden in the area where the festival is normally held. Each rock had a code on it with instructions to redeem a gift card. They didn't stay hidden long though, as of Friday afternoon, 16 had already been found.

"I think it's one of those things, people are missing not having it today and wanting to still have that experience in some way so that is what we're hoping to provide with our Blueberry Quest 2020," said DDA Executive Director, Rebecca Salmon.

This would have been the 20th year for the Blueberry Festival. The DDA is hopeful it can return bigger than ever next year.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.