Advertisement

Blueberry Quest replaces Blueberry Fest for 2020

Rocks painted for the Blueberry Quest
Rocks painted for the Blueberry Quest(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Normally the annual Blueberry Festival would be underway in Downtown Marquette. But with the coronavirus pandemic that event was cancelled.

Recently though the downtown development authority came up with a fun way to still celebrate the history of the event. They call it Blueberry Quest.

20 rocks painted as blueberries were hidden in the area where the festival is normally held. Each rock had a code on it with instructions to redeem a gift card. They didn't stay hidden long though, as of Friday afternoon, 16 had already been found.

"I think it's one of those things, people are missing not having it today and wanting to still have that experience in some way so that is what we're hoping to provide with our Blueberry Quest 2020," said DDA Executive Director, Rebecca Salmon.

This would have been the 20th year for the Blueberry Festival. The DDA is hopeful it can return bigger than ever next year.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NMU Campus Recreation center re-opens Monday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
NMU Recreation center opens Monday with protocols in place.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 40 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

The Fire Station Provision Center plans expansion to Houghton

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Ownership closed on property along Razorback Drive yesterday, and is now working with an architect on building plans. This decision comes after Houghton opted into recreational marijuana sales in May. Pending license approval from the Houghton Planning and City Commissions, The Fire Station hopes to open its Houghton location in 12-16 months.

Latest News

News

Iron Mountain City Council approves outdoor service permits for two bars

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Under the permits, Sol Blu Lounge and The Blind Pig can now continue service. Both of these businesses must abide by a midnight curfew, and add social distancing signs throughout the area.

News

Marquette County Transit Authority seeks millage renewal on Aug. 4 ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The millage renews the current .6 mills collected, which equates to almost $1.5 million a year. These funds go towards operating costs of Marqtran services, equipment upgrades and facility management. In 2019, Marqtran provided 375,000 rides to citizens throughout Marquette County. Officials say this renewal will enable them to continue providing what they call essential services.

News

Peter White Public Library millage renewals set for Aug. 4 vote in Sands, Skandia Townships

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
These funds ensure that residents of these townships can use the services of the library in the same way Marquette city residents can.

News

BetAmerica to enter sports betting and iGaming market in Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Churchill Downs Incorporated announced Friday that it will launch its BetAmerica sports betting and iGaming platform in Michigan through a partnership with Hannahville Indian Community.

State

Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Gov. Whitmer proclaims August as Community Health Worker Appreciation Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
Michiganders across the state are encouraged to take this opportunity to thank the community health workers who have worked tirelessly to fight COVID-19.

Back to School & Beyond

New class options available at Bay College

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
There is still time for you to enroll for the fall semester at Bay College.