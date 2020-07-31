BetAmerica to enter sports betting and iGaming market in Michigan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Press Release/WLUC) - Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced Friday that it will launch its BetAmerica sports betting and iGaming platform in Michigan through a partnership with Hannahville Indian Community. Plans include the opening of a retail BetAmerica sportsbook at Island Resort & Casino in Harris, Michigan and BetAmerica online sportsbook and iGaming platform available throughout the state of Michigan, subject to gaming license and regulatory approvals.

“We are pleased to be able to offer sports fans throughout Michigan our innovative BetAmerica sportsbook and iGaming product,” said Bill Mudd, COO of CDI. “Guests of Island Resort & Casino as well as online players in Michigan will be able to access sports betting, the best in online casino games and unique promotions through BetAmerica.”

“We are incredibly excited about our new partnership with BetAmerica,” said Kenneth Meshigaud, Hannahville Indian Community Tribal Chairperson for the Island Resort & Casino. “The BetAmerica sportsbook will expand upon our already compelling number of entertainment options, and provides another great reason for people to come and visit us up here on Michigan’s beautiful Upper Peninsula.”

Michigan residents will be able to visit BetAmerica.com to place online bets on their favorite professional teams as well as wager on collegiate sports and other major sporting events from around the world, subject to gaming license and regulatory approvals.

BetAmerica sportsbooks are currently available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Mississippi. Additional information can be found at www.betamerica.com.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated: Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville, Kentucky. We also own and operate the largest online horse racing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com, and we operate sports betting and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

