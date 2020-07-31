Advertisement

Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Gov. Whitmer proclaims August as Community Health Worker Appreciation Month

Michiganders across the state are encouraged to take this opportunity to thank the community health workers who have worked tirelessly to fight COVID-19.
(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed August 2020 as Community Health Worker Appreciation Month in Michigan and encouraged Michiganders across the state to take this opportunity to thank the community health workers who have worked tirelessly to fight COVID-19. 

“Community health workers have risen to the occasion to protect Michigan residents and battle COVID-19,” said Gov. Whitmer. “We are grateful for community health workers who continue to work hard to provide health services to communities across the state. I encourage each and everyone of us to show our appreciation to community health workers by taking steps to make their jobs easier by washing our hands frequently, practicing social distancing, and wearing a mask.” 

COVID-19 has shed a light on the inequalities felt by communities of color. While African Americans represent 13.6 percent of Michigan’s population, they represent a staggering 40 percent of the deaths from COVID-19. Community health workers are vital to reaching underserved areas to help promote and protect the health and well-being of their communities. 

Community health workers serve in all regions of the state to help prevent and manage chronic conditions, develop healthy lifestyles, improve maternal and child health, and improve rates of preventative screenings. They effectively deliver health and social services to underserved communities across Michigan through outreach, enrollment and patient education.

To view proclamation, click here.

