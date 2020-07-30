Voices for racial justice event, ‘The Pact’ to be held Wednesday

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -‘The Pact,’ a dialogue on Relationships and Race hopes to bring many Upper Michigan community members together.

“We want to continue to do educational things. This is that first step in doing that,” said one of ‘The Pact’ presenters, and the owner of Contrast Coffee, Adam Holroyd.

This follows the Anti-Racism Vigil that drew over 125 people from around Iron County and the Upper Peninsula. That same group is spear-heading another conversation.

‘The Pact’ is an interactive dialogue which allows two lifelong friends to explore the journey of racism in America.

“He’s black I’m white and it is something we have never done before,” said Holroyd.

This event hopes to bring awareness to the importance of understanding individuals' lived experiences.

“It’s taking that dialogue that we’ve been having the past few years, and putting that in a public space,” said Holroyd.

Holroyd hopes this encourages dialogue between individuals from multiple walks of life

“People can come if they want prepared to ask questions, to join in on the dialogue with us, That makes it a lot more interactive,” he said.

During this event, everyone is asked to mask and observe social-distancing. Please bring your own chair or blanket to make yourself comfortable during the hour-long presentation. This event will be free for the public, as Contrast Coffee is sponsoring. ‘The Pact’ will take place Wednesday, August 5th, at 6:30 p.m. central time. It will be hosted at the Sunset Lake Pavilion in Iron County.

More information on the event here.

