UP COVID-19 cases increase by 23, new recoveries added

More than 75 percent of new cases Thursday were in just two counties, Gogebic and Menominee.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Coronavirus cases in Upper Michigan have increased by 23 Thursday, with more than 75 percent of new cases coming from two counties.

There were 11 new cases in Gogebic County and seven added in Menominee County. Alger, Chippewa, Dickinson, Iron and Ontonagon counties each increased by one case. No new deaths were reported. Two new recoveries were reported in Chippewa County Thursday.

Upper Michigan now has a total of 480 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 152 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at zero Thursday in Upper Michigan. Of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, there are no hospitalized COVID-19 patients July 30. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 35,096 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, less than 1 percent (0.97 percent) have come back positive for COVID-19 as of July 30.

Michigan reported 715 new cases Thursday, so the state’s total cases are now at 80,887. Nineteen new deaths were reported statewide, 14 from Vital Records Review, which means 6,191 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

