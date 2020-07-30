UP Catholic churches make mask wearing at services mandatory

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Catholic Diocese now requiring it’s parishioners to wear masks when coming to indoor services in Upper Michigan.

The mandate comes after a letter was sent out in May encouraging mask wearing.

The new order goes into effect Saturday, Aug. 1, and excludes children 5 and under.

“It’s to keep people safe but also, there are a number of people that may have health issues and things like that or that just don’t feel comfortable being around people that don’t have masks on and so this just makes the churches more welcoming and inviting to them,” said John Fee, of the Catholic Diocese of Marquette.

In the letter the diocese also said anyone who is unable to wear a face mask, or has health concerns, should remain at home and not feel an obligation to attend mass in person. Watching televised or live streamed masses or prayerfully reading spiritual materials is encouraged.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.