The seasonable trend continues

High pressure moves in today through tomorrow with dry conditions and sunny skies. Then, our next front moves in Saturday night with some showers and a few thunderstorms. Behind the front cooler air awaits for Sunday through early next week. The temperature trend looks to be below normal.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild

Highs: Low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Friday: Sunny and warm

Highs: Mainly 70s, low 80s in the south

Saturday: Clouds increase turning partly cloudy with evening showers/storms

Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Light showers east early on. Otherwise, partly cloudy

Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Becoming sunny and staying cool

Highs: Low 70s

