The seasonable trend continues
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
High pressure moves in today through tomorrow with dry conditions and sunny skies. Then, our next front moves in Saturday night with some showers and a few thunderstorms. Behind the front cooler air awaits for Sunday through early next week. The temperature trend looks to be below normal.
Today: Mostly sunny and mild
- Highs: Low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south
Friday: Sunny and warm
- Highs: Mainly 70s, low 80s in the south
Saturday: Clouds increase turning partly cloudy with evening showers/storms
- Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Sunday: Light showers east early on. Otherwise, partly cloudy
- Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Monday: Becoming sunny and staying cool
- Highs: Low 70s
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.