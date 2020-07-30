‘Show UP-ness’ apparel aims to celebrate what makes Upper Peninsula residents special

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new Michigan-based apparel company is celebrating the things that they say make Upper Peninsula residents special.

A company called Show UP-ness was started by two friends who met as students at Northern Michigan University. The name is grown out of a saying they started using then, and continue to use today.

While they admit it’s meant to be tongue-and-cheek, the name aims to embody some of the classic characteristics found in many U.P. residents.

“It’s like when you go out in your backyard and add on to your deck. It’s when you’ve got to cut a tree down, you build a campfire, then your U.P.-ness shows. All those little life skills your dad taught you, your grandpa taught you when you were a kid growing up, that’s why you want to go get [a shirt]. That’s why I’m proud to wear one,” said Gary Campioni, Co-Owner of Show UP-Ness.

T-shirts, bumper stickers and can koozies printed with the company name can be found on the Show UP-ness online store.

