Salvation Army collecting back to school supplies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - While we don’t yet know exactly what going back to school will look like, one thing is true, the students will still need supplies. The Salvation Army is helping those in need with those supplies including notebooks, pens and pencils and other general items.

They are currently accepting contact-less drop offs at their Marquette and Ishpeming locations. In addition, the dollar stores in the area have a drop box as well.

"We work with a lot of the families that need these supplies, we've got the contacts, we know who these kids are and we can make sure the supplies get out to the right kids and helping people step forward in life is important to us as the Salvation Army," said Captain Doug Winters.

Captain Winters also noted that there are many similar programs for kids in need in Marquette. Most of the supplies collected focuses on those in need on the west end of Marquette County in areas including Ishpeming and Negaunee.

