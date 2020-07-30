Pleasant End to the Work Week
But Big Changes Occur as the Weekend Progresses
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Friday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 70s to around 80, coolest near the Great Lakes
Saturday: Sunshine with increasing cloudiness west, chance of showers by evening west
Highs: around 80, coolest near Lakes Michigan and Huron
Sunday: Much cooler, generally cloudy with some showers
Highs: 60s to near 70
Cool, breezy weather will continue into next week with partly to mostly cloudy skies and daytime temperatures some 10 degrees or more below average to begin the week. Gradual temperature moderation is expected later in the week.
