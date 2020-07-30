Pleasant End to the Work Week

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 70s to around 80, coolest near the Great Lakes

Saturday: Sunshine with increasing cloudiness west, chance of showers by evening west

Highs: around 80, coolest near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Sunday: Much cooler, generally cloudy with some showers

Highs: 60s to near 70

Cool, breezy weather will continue into next week with partly to mostly cloudy skies and daytime temperatures some 10 degrees or more below average to begin the week. Gradual temperature moderation is expected later in the week.

