Advertisement

Pleasant End to the Work Week

But Big Changes Occur as the Weekend Progresses
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 70s to around 80, coolest near the Great Lakes

Saturday: Sunshine with increasing cloudiness west, chance of showers by evening west

Highs: around 80, coolest near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Sunday: Much cooler, generally cloudy with some showers

Highs: 60s to near 70

Cool, breezy weather will continue into next week with partly to mostly cloudy skies and daytime temperatures some 10 degrees or more below average to begin the week.  Gradual temperature moderation is expected later in the week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

The seasonable trend continues

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
Perfect summer weather continues

Forecast

Pleasant U.P. Summer Weather Continues

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Here is the weather story for July 29, 2020

Forecast

Ideal summer pattern continues

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Perfect summer conditions continue

Forecast

Comfortable Late Summer Weather Continues

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for July 28, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Seasonal with some showers

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A seasonal week with minimal rain chances

Forecast

Seasonable Temperatures with a Chance of Scattered Showers

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather for July 27, 2020

Forecast

Pleasant U.P. summer week

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A pleasant week underway

Forecast

Lingering showers & isolated thunder Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Rain and storm chances linger into Sunday

Forecast

A Brief Surge of Heat and Humidity

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Here is the weather story for Friday, July 24, 2020

Forecast

Southern weather on the way

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Hot and humid weekend