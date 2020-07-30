Advertisement

Petition started in support of UP vertical launch site

Chris Wahmhoff, Jake Putala and Justin Carlson created the petition to show support for the proposed site.
Change.org petition in support of the proposed Upper Michigan vertical launch site.
Change.org petition in support of the proposed Upper Michigan vertical launch site.(Change.org)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Upper Michigan men have started a petition in support of the proposed vertical launch site in Upper Michigan.

According to a Change.org petition, Chris Wahmhoff, Jake Putala and Justin Carlson created the petition to show support and go against another petition created in opposition of the launch site.

“We are tired of having economic opportunities shut down as they have so many times in the U.P. without any solutions to create sustainable economic environments for families to stay in our beautiful home,” support petition organizers stated. “The story for many U.P. families is that the kids usually move away in search of better economic opportunities. Many times, the majority is silent in these matters but times are changing and we want to be vocal right alongside the opposition this time so we don’t continue to miss opportunities for trades, jobs, and careers.”

At the time of posting, the support petition has garnered 112 signatures.

According to the information originally released, operations for the vertical launch site are expected to begin by early 2025.

To read more comments, or to sign the support petition, click here.

TV6 has reached out to the petition organizers for more details on the petition.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

DATA seeks millage renewal

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
DATA does not run on a routine bus schedule.

News

Salvation Army collecting back to school supplies

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Salvation Army is collecting donations of back to school supplies for students in Marquette County, in particular, the west end area schools.

Coronavirus

UP COVID-19 cases increase by 23, new recoveries added

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
More than 75 percent of new cases Thursday were in just two counties, Gogebic and Menominee.

Latest News

News

UP counties use counting boards for next election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
With an expected increase in the number of absentee ballots, U.P. cities and counties are instituting counting boards to anticipate.

News

First Covenant Church in Iron Mountain to giveaway free backpacks, supplies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Beginning at noon central time, on August 15th, community members can pick-up the supplies. Backpacks come with a set of school supplies, disposable masks and hand sanitizer.

Ap

Wisconsin governor orders masks statewide as coronavirus cases spike

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Anyone who violates the order would be subject to a $200 fine. It is slated to run until Sept. 28.

News

UP Catholic churches make mask wearing at services mandatory

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The new order goes into effect Saturday, Aug. 1, and excludes children 5 and under.

News

Michigan Dept. of Agriculture and Rural Development advises consumers on what to do if they receive unsolicited packages containing seeds

Updated: 3 hours ago
The USDA believes these packages may be the result of a “brushing scam” where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.

News

Bridge replacement projects happening in August in Ottawa National Forest

Updated: 3 hours ago
These projects are replacement of the Bush Creek Bridge (located on the Iron River Ranger District) and the Jumbo River Bridge (located on the Kenton Ranger District).