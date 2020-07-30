Petition started in support of UP vertical launch site

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Upper Michigan men have started a petition in support of the proposed vertical launch site in Upper Michigan.

According to a Change.org petition, Chris Wahmhoff, Jake Putala and Justin Carlson created the petition to show support and go against another petition created in opposition of the launch site.

“We are tired of having economic opportunities shut down as they have so many times in the U.P. without any solutions to create sustainable economic environments for families to stay in our beautiful home,” support petition organizers stated. “The story for many U.P. families is that the kids usually move away in search of better economic opportunities. Many times, the majority is silent in these matters but times are changing and we want to be vocal right alongside the opposition this time so we don’t continue to miss opportunities for trades, jobs, and careers.”

At the time of posting, the support petition has garnered 112 signatures.

According to the information originally released, operations for the vertical launch site are expected to begin by early 2025.

TV6 has reached out to the petition organizers for more details on the petition.

