North Star Montessori Academy to offer in-person or virtual classes to students

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette Township is leaving the choice up to students and families for how they would like to receive education this year.

Students can attend classes in-person, with new safety precautions and protocols being implemented for all students. Or, they can take part in a fully virtual learning program, where students receive instruction from teachers at their own pace.

By leaving the decision up to the families, they hope every student can feel comfortable in their chosen learning environment.

“We understand that this is a very challenging time for our families, and although we know that children typically learn better in a face to face environment, we understand that parents may not be ready to send their students to school face to face, so we’ve created a second option,” said Andrea Ballard, Superintendent and Principal of North Star Montessori Academy.

Classes begin at North Star Montessori Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.