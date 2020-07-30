NMU board to get COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees meets Thursday afternoon to discuss plans for returning to classes in less than three weeks.

NMU President Fritz Erickson will give updates from the university’s COVID-19 task force. NMU has already announced plans for widespread testing before classes begin Aug. 17.

The board meeting starts at 1:00 p.m. at the Northern Center in Ballroom I. There is time for open public comment. The meetings will also be live-streamed on YouTube at: https://bit.ly/2UeD5Ex

Seating for the public will be in Ballroom II, Northern Center. Seating will be placed 6 feet apart for social distancing. YouTube will be live-streamed in this room. Any person able to medically tolerate a face covering must wear a covering over his or her nose and mouth when in any enclosed public space.

TV6's Remi Murrey will have a complete recap of the meeting on your TV6 Early News.

