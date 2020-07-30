New grants available through Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce is offering applications for a new grant to small businesses. The grant is meant to help applicants whose business has been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Allen Kiley, owner of Joey’s Seafood in downtown Houghton, applied for the grant about a week and a half ago.

“We’ve had some of our old employees that have not returned to work during the coronavirus or since,” Kiley said. “We’ve actually had some other ones that stuck around and then left shortly after the dining room opened up, because it wasn’t what they wanted to do. So, we’ve actually been able to find some new employees, but training new employees is quite difficult as well. I’ve actually had a lot of new staff come in, so a lot of extra training with a lot of new staff; extra training with the old staff and then extra training with the new staff, so it’s been operationally quite difficult to manage.”

Kiley says his most pressing concerns are a lack of local business.

While tourists are happy to dine in, he says he gets very few Houghton residents these days.

