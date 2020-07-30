Advertisement

MTU’S LaJoie named Lindy’s Preseason All-American

Second Team honors
Michigan Tech Huskies
MTU
By Calvin Larson
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech senior defensive lineman Nate LaJoie has been named a Preseason Second Team All-American by Lindy's Sports in its annual college football preview magazine.

LaJoie, a native of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., was a 2019 Don Hansen First Team All-American and was honored on the All-GLIAC First Team and D2CCA All-Super Region 3 First Team. He led the GLIAC in total sacks with 8.5 and tied for second in the conference in total tackles for a loss (13.5). He helped the Huskies tie a school record with 30 sacks last season.

LaJoie combined for 54 total tackles and averaged 5.4 tackles per game in 2019. His tackles for loss resulted in 68 negative yards for opponents. LaJoie had a season-best nine tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four tackles for a loss at Saginaw Valley State (Sept. 21). He recovered a fumble at Davenport (Oct. 19).

LaJoie also received three team awards in 2019, including the Fred Baird Memorial Outstanding Defensive Player award, Defensive Lineman of the Year, and the Iron Man Award.

