Michigan State Police make multiple drug arrests in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Three drug-related arrests were made on Wednesday after two traffic separate traffic stops in Sault Ste. Marie, according to a statement posted on the Michigan State Police mobile app.

A Michigan State Police trooper conducted a traffic stop early Wednesday afternoon on Seymour Street near 4th avenue. Following an investigation, a 25-year-old St. Ignace man was arrested for possession of a n analogue and a 25-year-old woman, also of St. Ignace, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. The subjects were lodged in the Chippewa County Jail. Their names have not yet been released.

Later Wednesday evening, troopers conducted another traffic stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation on M-28 Highway near Bound Road. The driver, a 33-year-old Drummond Island woman, was found to be in possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms. Further evidence revealed that she was intending to distribute the substance and she was lodged in the Chippewa County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.