Menominee man arrested after online child sex crimes investigation

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children investigators.

29-year-old Marcos Echevarria Santiago, had been allegedly messaging online with an investigator who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. Santiago traveled from Michigan with the belief he was going to meet with a 13-year-old girl to have sex. When he arrived at an Outagamie County home he was met by investigators and arrested.

Santiago was booked into the Outagamie County Jail and is facing the following charges:

Use of Computer to facilitate a sex crime

Attempted 2nd degree sexual assault of a child

Causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity

Solicitation of an intimate representation of a child

The Outagamie Sheriff’s Office ICAC have handled 19 different ICAC investigations. These cases have led to 40 criminal charges and five arrests. These investigations would not be possible without the support and assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice-ICAC Task Force and the DOJ Forensic Analysts who process the significant amounts of digital evidence found in these cases.

