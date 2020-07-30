Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer responds to President Trump’s election delay tweet

In a tweet Thursday, the president suggested a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement after President Trump published a tweet suggesting America should postpone the 2020 election:

“It’s clear that the president is more focused on his chances in the 2020 election than on protecting families from a virus that has killed more than 150,000 Americans,” said Governor Whitmer. “The truth is that mail-in absentee voting is safe, simple, and patriotic – so much so that the president and more than a dozen of his closest advisors have done it. If we could hold an election in 1864 in the midst of a Civil War threatening to tear our country apart, we can and will hold one in 2020. It’s time for the president to get his priorities straight and work with Congress on a bipartisan recovery package that protects our families, frontline workers, and small business owners.”

