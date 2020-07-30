Advertisement

Full appeals court will review decision ordering dismissal of case against Flynn

In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court following a status conference with Judge Emmet Sullivan, in Washington.
In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court following a status conference with Judge Emmet Sullivan, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) — The full U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will review the decision ordering the dismissal of the criminal case against former Trump adviser Michael Flynn.

The court set arguments for Aug. 11.

The Justice Department moved to dismiss the case against Flynn in May. The former adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the Russia probe about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition period.

A panel of the appeals court ruled 2-1 against U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in June, saying he had overstepped his authority by not dismissing the case against Flynn.

