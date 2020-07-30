Advertisement

First Covenant Church in Iron Mountain to giveaway free backpacks, supplies

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Families have the opportunity to get free school supplies on August 15th. The First Covenant Church in Iron Mountain is hosting a backpack give away

Beginning at noon central time, community members can pick-up the supplies. Backpacks come with a set of school supplies, disposable masks and hand sanitizer.

This event will be a drive-through, so you don't have to get out of the car.

“As a church, we see it as our role to be involved in our community; to be active in it and to see needs regardless of thoughts, beliefs or actions. We want to control what we can control, and to give, to love and to model that. So, it feels like we’re in line with what we believe and what we are trying to do as a church here,” said the First Covenant Church Sr. Pastor, Chad Harrison.

The event will last until supplies run out.

