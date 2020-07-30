Advertisement

Escanaba Area Public Schools 2020-2021 school year plan

Parents have four options to choose from
Escanaba Area Public Schools homepage.
Escanaba Area Public Schools homepage.(Escanaba Area Public Schools)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Area Public Schools begin the school year on August 31. This year, there was a lot hanging in the air.

“What we found is really about half of our parents want kids back in school full time face to face. Which means about half of our parents want some form of remote learning for their children,” said Coby Fletcher, Escanaba Area Public Schools Superintendent.

So, the district decided to give parents a few options:

· Traditional face-to-face setting with increased health, safety and sanitation protocols

· Real-time streaming that allows students to interact with each other from their own homes

· Self-paced fulltime online

· Combination of any of the above

Parents can choose any of the options for their children and no matter which option they choose, all students are welcome to participate in any extra-curricular events.

“And that is where I think you may see some parents who want to put together a combination of options,” said Fletcher.

If you are interested in one of the remote learning options but don’t have access to the needed technology, the school system will work with you to get what you need. The district has also invested in a one to one Chromebook program for students grades 6 through 12.

“I hope regardless of the option they pick, they’ll come back and they’ll feel good about being here for the upcoming school year,” said Fletcher.

The district will continue to send out more information but if you still have questions, you’re encouraged to reach out to your child’s school.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Ssecures $14M in apprenticeship grants

Updated: moments ago
Federal funds will help Michigan employers fill thousands of projected openings in high-skill, high-wage, high-demand careers.

News

‘Show UP-ness’ apparel aims to celebrate what makes Upper Peninsula residents special

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
A company called Show UP-ness was started by two friends who met as students at Northern Michigan University. The name is grown out of a saying they started using then, and continue to use today. While they admit it’s meant to be tongue-and-cheek, the name aims to embody some of the classic characteristics found in many UP residents.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: UP COVID-19 cases increase by 24, new recoveries added

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
More than 75 percent of new cases Thursday were in just two counties, Gogebic and Menominee.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

North Star Montessori Academy to offer in-person or virtual classes to students

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Students can attend classes in-person, with new safety precautions and protocols being implemented for all students. Or, they can take part in a fully virtual learning program, where students receive instruction from teachers at their own pace. By leaving the decision up to the families, they hope every student can feel comfortable in their chosen learning environment.

Latest News

News

Cleveland Cliffs reports a net loss of $108 million in quarter two

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
These results were shared during a conference call this morning. Cliffs says this loss can be attributed to the sudden shutdown of the automotive industry due to COVID-19. This impacts Cliffs, as more than 60 percent of production and sales is dedicated to the automotive industry.

News

DATA seeks millage renewal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
DATA does not run on a routine bus schedule.

News

Salvation Army collecting back to school supplies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Salvation Army is collecting donations of back to school supplies for students in Marquette County, in particular, the west end area schools.

News

Petition started in support of UP vertical launch site

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Chris Wahmhoff, Jake Putala and Justin Carlson created the petition to show support for the pro[posed site near Marquette.

News

UP counties use counting boards for next election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
With an expected increase in the number of absentee ballots, U.P. cities and counties are instituting counting boards to anticipate.