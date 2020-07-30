Escanaba Area Public Schools 2020-2021 school year plan

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Area Public Schools begin the school year on August 31. This year, there was a lot hanging in the air.

“What we found is really about half of our parents want kids back in school full time face to face. Which means about half of our parents want some form of remote learning for their children,” said Coby Fletcher, Escanaba Area Public Schools Superintendent.

So, the district decided to give parents a few options:

· Traditional face-to-face setting with increased health, safety and sanitation protocols

· Real-time streaming that allows students to interact with each other from their own homes

· Self-paced fulltime online

· Combination of any of the above

Parents can choose any of the options for their children and no matter which option they choose, all students are welcome to participate in any extra-curricular events.

“And that is where I think you may see some parents who want to put together a combination of options,” said Fletcher.

If you are interested in one of the remote learning options but don’t have access to the needed technology, the school system will work with you to get what you need. The district has also invested in a one to one Chromebook program for students grades 6 through 12.

“I hope regardless of the option they pick, they’ll come back and they’ll feel good about being here for the upcoming school year,” said Fletcher.

The district will continue to send out more information but if you still have questions, you’re encouraged to reach out to your child’s school.

