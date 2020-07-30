Advertisement

EGLE to host informational webinar to help public track Line 5 tunnel application permitting process

The informational webinar will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) logo on WLUC created image.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) logo on WLUC created image.(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Thursday announced that it will host an informational webinar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6,  to help keep the public informed about the Enbridge Energy Line 5 tunnel permit application process, and several upcoming meetings about the proposed project to build a utility tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac designed to relocate the portion of the Line 5 oil and natural gas liquids pipeline that currently rests on the bottom of the Straits.

EGLE staff, including permitting specialists from EGLE’s Water Resources Division, will provide an overview of the permitting process for the permit applications submitted by Enbridge related to the proposed Line 5 tunnel project, outline the upcoming public participation and comment period for proposed permits, and share the current timeline for an expected decision on the permit applications. EGLE staff also will take questions from the public on the permitting process.

The webinar is not part of the official public comment period and EGLE staff will not be taking comments on the merits of the permit applications or the proposed tunnel.

To attend the online public information meeting, register online.

Pre-registration is not required to attend the meeting. Individuals interested in participating also can click the registration link at the start of the event.

To attend by phone, dial 312-626-6799 and use access code 932 1332 6501#.

“This is a complicated permitting process for a high-profile project, and the aim is to be as transparent as possible about the process,” said Teresa Seidel, director of EGLE’s Water Resources Division. “Our goal for this meeting is to educate the public on what to expect in the coming months so they can make their voices heard during the upcoming public participation period.”

As part of the effort to keep the public informed, EGLE has partnered with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) and Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority (MSCA) on the state’s  Line 5 in Michigan website.

In addition to providing an overview of the regulatory permitting process that the proposed project must follow, the website also includes technical and permitting documents, timelines, maps and other resources to help the public better understand the tunnel proposal and the unique roles various state entities play in the permitting process.

Under Michigan law, EGLE is the regulatory agency responsible for environmental permitting for the tunnel project, while the MPSC has siting authority for pipelines that carry crude oil and petroleum products. Housed within MDOT, the MSCA is responsible for overseeing construction and operation of the proposed tunnel. MSCA would own the tunnel after its construction and provide independent oversight throughout its life.

In addition to the website, EGLE has also established a dedicated permit application email account related to the proposed tunnel project, EGLE-Enbridge-Comments@Michigan.gov to provide the public with a simplified means of commenting on the proposed project. Those interested in monitoring or commenting on the MPSC proceeding involving the pipeline replacement project can sign up for MPSC email updates through the website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan State Police make multiple drug arrests in Chippewa County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
Three drug-related arrests were made on Wednesday after two traffic separate traffic stops in Sault Ste. Marie, according to a statement posted on the Michigan State Police mobile app.

News

New grants available through Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The grant is meant to help applicants whose business has been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

News

County Road 426, M.5 Road, in Delta County closed for culvert replacement beginning Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the Delta County Road Commission, County Road 426 (M.5 Road) between US-41, M-35 and County Road 416 (20th Road), will be closed for a large, extensive culvert replacement beginning at 7:00 a.m. August 3.

State

Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Ssecures $14M in apprenticeship grants

Updated: 1 hours ago
Federal funds will help Michigan employers fill thousands of projected openings in high-skill, high-wage, high-demand careers.

Latest News

News

‘Show UP-ness’ apparel aims to celebrate what makes Upper Peninsula residents special

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
A company called Show UP-ness was started by two friends who met as students at Northern Michigan University. The name is grown out of a saying they started using then, and continue to use today. While they admit it’s meant to be tongue-and-cheek, the name aims to embody some of the classic characteristics found in many UP residents.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: UP COVID-19 cases increase by 24, new recoveries added

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
More than 75 percent of new cases Thursday were in just two counties, Gogebic and Menominee.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

North Star Montessori Academy to offer in-person or virtual classes to students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Students can attend classes in-person, with new safety precautions and protocols being implemented for all students. Or, they can take part in a fully virtual learning program, where students receive instruction from teachers at their own pace. By leaving the decision up to the families, they hope every student can feel comfortable in their chosen learning environment.

News

Cleveland Cliffs reports a net loss of $108 million in quarter two

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
These results were shared during a conference call this morning. Cliffs says this loss can be attributed to the sudden shutdown of the automotive industry due to COVID-19. This impacts Cliffs, as more than 60 percent of production and sales is dedicated to the automotive industry.

News

Escanaba Area Public Schools 2020-2021 school year plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
All students are welcome to participate in any extra-curricular events.