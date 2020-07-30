Advertisement

Democrats trim convention hours amid coronavirus pandemic

Former Vice President Joe Biden puts on a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as he departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Former Vice President Joe Biden puts on a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as he departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democrats will meet for just two hours each night of their national convention next month in Milwaukee, according to a preliminary schedule for the event that has been scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Biden is expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination on the final night of the convention, which runs Aug. 17-20, the schedule released late Wednesday said. Biden’s vice presidential pick will be nominated Aug. 19 and is scheduled to address the mainly virtual gathering.

The pandemic has delegates casting ballots remotely, beginning next week. A safety plan announced Monday says everyone attending will have to wear a face mask, consent to daily testing for COVID-19, fill out questionnaires and maintain a physical distance from others.

"We are looking forward to a historic convention anchored in Milwaukee, and through the leadership of the permanent officers who will help oversee this convention Democrats will come together to continue the work to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States," DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement.

Typically, the party holds meetings during the day with delegates gathering for several hours each night to listen to speeches. This time, plans call for Democrats to meet from 8 to 10 p.m. Central Time each night.

The convention will be led by honorary chairwoman House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and honorary chairman U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Political News

Trump floats November election delay - but he can’t do that

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

National

Dunkin’ to close around 800 US locations

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The company detailed the changes in its quarterly earnings report Thursday.

News

NMU board to get COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Remi Murrey
NMU has already announced plans for widespread testing before classes begin Aug. 17.

Political News

LIVE: John Lewis’ funeral held at Atlanta church MLK once led

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By JEFF MARTIN
When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history.

Political News

Herman Cain dies of COVID at 74

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74.

Latest News

Press Release

Great Lakes Business Network urges Gov. Whitmer to change ‘risky’ Line 5 tunnel plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s high time to decommission Line 5, which poses imminent threat to Great Lakes, the GLBN says.

National

Woman reunited with stolen teddy bear

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Tuesday brought a happy ending to the story of the missing teddy bear in Vancouver that drew international attention

News

Gov. Whitmer responds to President Trump’s election delay tweet

Updated: 1 hours ago
In a tweet Thursday, the president suggested a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election

National

2020′s final Mars mission blasts off from Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built — a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers — blasted off Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analyzed for evidence of ancient life.

National

NASA Preserverance rover leaves for Mars

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The launch on Thursday is the start of a seven-month journey to the red planet.