DATA seeks millage renewal

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Area Transit Authority has a five-year millage renewal request on the upcoming ballot.

People living in the city of Escanaba and Gladstone as well as Ford River, ensign, Brampton, and Masonville Townships will be able to vote on the millage. Renewing the millage allows data to continue serving these areas.

DATA does not run on a routine bus schedule. People call to place a ride and a DATA bus will pick you up right at your front door and drop you off at your desired location.

“We just want to encourage people to get out and vote, you know, do the research on it and if they have any questions on it, they can obviously call so we can answer them. But we really want to encourage people to get out and vote and let their voices be heard,” said John Stapleton, DATA Executive Director.

DATA has been serving in delta county since 19-89.

