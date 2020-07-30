County Road 426, M.5 Road, in Delta County closed for culvert replacement beginning Monday

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A large culvert replacement begins on Monday in Delta County.

According to the Delta County Road Commission, County Road 426 (M.5 Road) between US-41, M-35 and County Road 416 (20th Road), will be closed for a large, extensive culvert replacement beginning at 7:00 a.m. August 3.

The road is expected to be back open sometime on Wednesday, August 5.

Please use alternate routes of travel.

Anyone with questions or concerns may direct them to Delta County Road Commission Manager, Jody Norman at 906-786-3200.

