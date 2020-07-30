Calumet man arrested for drunk driving in Marquette County

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Calumet man was arrested for drunk driving in Marquette County Sunday, July 26 after hitting a vehicle he was trying to pass.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to the area of US-41 and County Road CJ in Ely Township around 10:15 p.m for reports of a driver swerving on the highway.

Troopers interviewed witnesses who told them the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and struck it on the rear driver’s side.

The vehicle that was hit was forced into the ditch. The suspect’s vehicle went off the road and rolled several times before coming to rest against some trees.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle had extensive damage; the motor was separated from the vehicle.

Police say the driver was “highly intoxicated,” but did not admit to driving. A search of the area was done in case someone else was in the vehicle, but no one else was found.

The 27-year-old man had minor injuries and was treated on the scene. He was then arrested on suspicion of operating under the influence of intoxicants.

No further information was released.

