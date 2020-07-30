Bridge replacement projects happening in August in Ottawa National Forest

KENTON, IRON RIVER, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Ottawa National Forest announced two upcoming bridge replacement projects that will begin in August.

These projects include replacement of the Bush Creek Bridge (located on the Iron River Ranger District) and the Jumbo River Bridge (located on the Kenton Ranger District).

Work on these bridge replacements will necessitate road closures for the duration of the project. Work will include pile driving, old bridge removal, and installation of new bridges. Any paving required to the bridge approach will be done as weather permits.

The Bush Creek bridge replacement will necessitate the closure of a small portion of Forest Road (FR) 3350 east of Forest Highway (FH 16). The road closure will be signed and alternate routes identified on FR 3320. The portion of FR 3350 which crosses Bush Creek will be closed beginning August 3.

Please plan your travel in this area accordingly. We expect this road to be re-opened by the end of September.

The Jumbo River bridge replacement will require that a section of FR 3610 west of FH 16 and north of FR 3614 be closed beginning August 20.

Signage will be placed in advance of the closure. Work is expected to be completed by the first part of October. Again, we ask that you plan your travel accordingly.

As always, we remind Forest visitors to use caution when traveling on forest roadways, adhere to speed limits, and directional signage. It is imperative that the public adhere to road closures as going around barriers is prohibited and a safety concern.

To receive updated information on road conditions, please call your local Forest Service office.

