Upper Michigan increases by 8 COVID-19 cases, adds 1 recovery Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan reported eight new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, July 29, according to data from the state health department and local health departments.

There were three new cases in Gogebic County, while Marquette County increased by two. Houghton, Iron and Menominee counties each increased by one case. A single recovery was reported in Dickinson County Wednesday. No new deaths were reported.

Upper Michigan now has a total of 454 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 142 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain very low in Upper Michigan. Of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, there are only two hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Both are in the Aspirus system, and neither are in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 34,400 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, less than 1 percent (0.99 percent) have come back positive for COVID-19.

Michigan reported 996 new cases Wednesday, so the state’s total cases are now at 80,172. Due to a backlog of tests results from a commercial laboratory, approximately 300 of today’s cases are attributable to older lab results. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says these cases will be sorted based on the onset date in the Daily Case tab of the dashboard at a later time.

Two new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,172 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

