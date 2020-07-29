Up North Lodge holds first Bike Night of 2020 summer

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge kicked off their summer of Bike Nights Tuesday night in Forsyth Township. The restaurant was able to hold the event thanks to it’s outdoor area allowing for social distancing.

The event included door prizes and raffles with proceeds benefiting the Forsyth Township Fire Department and EMT’s. Owners of the Up North Lodge they’re glad they can hold these Bike Nights to help local groups.

"We are fortunate to have this massive outside area that we can hold this and keep everybody socially distanced and we can follow all the protocols and still try to raise money for fantastic groups," said Co-Owner of the Up North Lodge, Sally Searle.

Bike Night will be going through the summer ending in October and each event will be outside. Tuesday night’s Bike Night was sponsored by Wayne and Stacey Filizetti and Honor Credit Union.

