UP coronavirus risk remains medium-high as rate of new cases declines

The state is giving new perspective on where coronavirus outbreaks are happening.
Source: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC & AP) - The state health department is giving new perspective on where new coronavirus outbreaks are happening as Upper Michigan remains at a medium-high risk level for coronavirus on the updated MI Safe Start map, which is separate from the governor’s phased reopening plan.

The map shows the U.P.'s seven-day average of positive test results is 1.3%. The state health department wants this number to stay below 3%.

The seven-day average of positive cases per million people is down to 16.9 after peaking two weeks ago at 43.7. The state wants to keep this number below 20.

COVID-19 metrics from Tuesday shows Upper Michigan hospitals have no COVID-19 inpatients even as the U.P. has seen two-thirds of its total COVID-19 cases in the past month.

Breakdown of new coronavirus outbreaks

Local health departments last week identified 78 new outbreaks, defined as when tracers determine that a close contact of an infected person also is infected. Nearly one-third were associated with nursing homes or other adult-care facilities and about one-fifth were associated with social gatherings. Workplaces accounted for 10%, while 9% were associated with restaurants.

The departments were able to identity a source of infection for roughly one-third of new cases but not the remaining two-thirds, Khaldun said, while reminding people to wear face masks and stay six feet apart from people outside your household.

Across Michigan

The Grand Rapids region, the only area deemed "high risk'' in recent weeks, was upgraded to "medium-high risk'' on Tuesday based on a two-week reduction in case count and declining percent positivity and covid-like symptoms. The Traverse City region is in the medium-risk category.

Michigan’s seven-day average of cases was about 682 on Tuesday, which was an increase of 121 from two weeks earlier. At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said the relative plateau in cases after a sharper rise, combined with steady, low death and hospitalization rates, are “all very good signs.‘'

Source: MIstartmap.info
