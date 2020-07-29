Recreation marijuana to soon be sold in Crystal Falls

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -Crystal Falls will soon have two marijuana dispensaries. Beginning on Labor Day, anyone 21 years or older will be able to purchase recreational marijuana in Iron County.

“The majority of people have been supportive of this. We have not had a lot of backlash,” said the Crystal Falls city manager, Gerard Valesano.

In October, the city of Crystal Falls opted in to allow up to two retail licenses in the business district, plus an unlimited number for growing and processing in the industrial district. The City Manager says those two openings were filled quick, and construction is underway.

‘Higher Love’ will be located at 116 Superior Avenue and just down the street will be ‘Frostbite’ at 32 Superior Avenue. Both businesses have plans to be open by the beginning of September.

“They’ve done a lot of work on the building. If you go by you can see the exterior have had a lot of work done. The inside has doors open, with a lot of work done as well,” said Valesano. This endeavor will add 5-10 jobs per store to the area. There is also a trickle-down effect with the economy.

“People come here for those sales. We hope they stop at the local bars and restaurants,” said Valesano.

There is also a 6% sales tax on all purchases, with the City of Crystal Falls receiving some of that money.

“This is business opportunity and If we don’t someone else will,” said Valesano.

The city looks forward to the openings.

