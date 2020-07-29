Pleasant U.P. Summer Weather Continues
Until Later in the Weekend
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Mostly Sunny
Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near Lake Superior
Friday: Sunny
Highs: 70s to around 80
Saturday: Sun and then increasing cloudiness
Highs: near 80
Good chance of showers late in the day northwest and across much of the rest of the U.P. at night
Sunday: Cooler, mainly cloudy with a chance of showers
Highs: 60s north, around 70 south
Cool and unsettled weather may continue into early to middle portions of next week.
