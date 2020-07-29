Pleasant U.P. Summer Weather Continues

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near Lake Superior

Friday: Sunny

Highs: 70s to around 80

Saturday: Sun and then increasing cloudiness

Highs: near 80

Good chance of showers late in the day northwest and across much of the rest of the U.P. at night

Sunday: Cooler, mainly cloudy with a chance of showers

Highs: 60s north, around 70 south

Cool and unsettled weather may continue into early to middle portions of next week.

