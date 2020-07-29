Advertisement

Petition to stop vertical launch site in Marquette gaining high attraction

So far, signature totals amount to more than 12,000, almost nearing its goal of at least 15,000 names.
Those against the rocket launch site say the new development will do more harm than good.
Those against the rocket launch site say the new development will do more harm than good.
By Remi Murrey
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new petition to say no to the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association’s (MAMA) new vertical launch site in the Marquette area is circulating around the community.

“In my opinion, the petition is quite premature. It assumes a lot of things without knowing the details,” said Senator Ed McBroom, a Republican of the 38th State Senate District.

Last Thursday, MAMA announced its selection of the Granot Loma property in Powell Township to host the new vertical space launch site.

MAMA says the new development would establish a premiere case for the UP to become a licensed spaceport by creating more than 2,000 jobs to start.

But the community disagrees saying this project will do more harm than good.

One petitioner says “Nature must be protected at all costs.” While another agrees saying, “The spaceport rocket launch in Marquette will bring noise, water & air pollution to our precious and delicate ecosystem.”

“This is still in the early stages, but if we are successful, we do demand that the companies step up, and certainly treat our environment like all of us do,” said State Representative Sara Cambensy, a Democrat of the 109th State House District.

Senator McBroom and Representative Cambensy understand there are a lot of questions regarding the potential launch site.

However, both lawmakers ask for the community’s patience as more details become available.

“I hope that people will get a chance to learn all the details and such, and give Rep. Cambensy and I a chance to share what we’ve learned, and what we found out,” said Sen. McBroom.

MAMA plans to hold several public forums in the coming months and create a community action board to help explain the project, and serve as a sound board for further concerns and suggestions.

