Advertisement

No Parade of Nations this year, but multiculturalism will still be celebrated

This year’s theme is “One World, Our World.”
This year’s Parade of Nations theme is “One World, Our World.” A logo designed by Linnea Oja of Hancock won a competition to represent the theme, pictured.
This year’s Parade of Nations theme is “One World, Our World.” A logo designed by Linnea Oja of Hancock won a competition to represent the theme, pictured.(Linnea Oja)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, HANCOCK, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - There’s not going to be a physical Parade of Nations this fall.  Due to COVID-19, the popular parade and multicultural festival that followed it have been canceled, but Parade of Nations lives. Its sponsors are still making plans to celebrate the Keweenaw’s rich international heritage in safe and healthy ways.

This year’s theme is “One World, Our World.” A logo designed by Linnea Oja of Hancock won a competition to represent the theme.

Early in September, flags of the dozens of nations represented at Michigan Tech, Finlandia and throughout the Keweenaw will be displayed on streetlight poles in the cities of Houghton and Hancock. Their appearance will mark the kick-off of a Parade of Nations scavenger hunt that challenges teams of students, organizations and individuals to follow a trail of clues throughout the community.  

Social distancing will be observed by each competing team as they search for answers to the question: “What country does this represent?” The first-, second- and third-place teams will receive $300, $200 and $100 gift certificates in a drive-through awards ceremony on the Michigan Tech campus.

Watch for details later on how to join the scavenger hunt.

T-shirts with this year’s logo will be available for purchase at https://secure.touchnet.net/C21042_ustores/web/store_cat.jsp?STOREID=56&CATID=111.

Photo albums and videos from previous years’ Parade of Nations will be featured on the Parade of Nations website. Special offerings such as international recipes and fun facts about various countries will also be spotlighted on the website. 

Although we’ll miss the excitement of the parade, the special flavors of the international foods and the joyful entertainment of Parade of Nations this fall, we’ll see you all in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Political News

US to bring 6,400 troops home from Germany, move 5,600 more

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Spurred on by President Donald Trump’s demand to pull troops out of Germany, the U.S. will bring about 6,400 forces home and shift about 5,600 to other countries in Europe, U.S. defense leaders said Wednesday.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

MDHHS partners with Dave Thomas Foundation to find forever homes for children in foster care more quickly

Updated: 1 hours ago
To date, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, part of the Dave Thomas Foundation, has helped to find adoptive homes for more than 9,500 children across North America, including 195 youth in Michigan.

News

Whitmer opposes making schools offer in-person classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Gov. Whitmer was unreceptive to Republican-passed legislation that would require public schools to offer in-person instruction to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Latest News

News

Opioid overdoses surge during COVID-19 pandemic, MDHHS says

Updated: 2 hours ago
EMS responses for opioid overdoses from April through June 2020 were 26 percent higher than the same period in 2019.

News

Wisconsin Korean War soldier, listed as MIA for nearly 70 years, receives flyover salute at burial

Updated: 2 hours ago
On September 1, 1950, near Changnyeong, South Korea, Army Cpl. Francis J. Rochon, was reported missing in action. On June 18, 2020, his remains were accounted for.

News

Face masks mandatory at UP Catholic churches

Updated: 2 hours ago
The strict provisions, made in a letter to parishioners dated July 28, 2020, were a follow up to a May 8 letter to parishioners encouraging them to wear face masks

VOD Recordings

Superior String Alliance holds virtual summer camp for young musicians

Updated: 4 hours ago
Go to SuperiorStringAlliance.org for more information

News

UP coronavirus risk remains medium-high as rate of new cases declines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The state is giving new perspective on where coronavirus outbreaks are happening.

News

Michigan’s top election official urges Absentee Ballots to be dropped off

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As the deadline approaches, the Secretary of State gives guidance on sending in ballots.