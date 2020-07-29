No Parade of Nations this year, but multiculturalism will still be celebrated

HOUGHTON, HANCOCK, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - There’s not going to be a physical Parade of Nations this fall. Due to COVID-19, the popular parade and multicultural festival that followed it have been canceled, but Parade of Nations lives. Its sponsors are still making plans to celebrate the Keweenaw’s rich international heritage in safe and healthy ways.

This year’s theme is “One World, Our World.” A logo designed by Linnea Oja of Hancock won a competition to represent the theme.

Early in September, flags of the dozens of nations represented at Michigan Tech, Finlandia and throughout the Keweenaw will be displayed on streetlight poles in the cities of Houghton and Hancock. Their appearance will mark the kick-off of a Parade of Nations scavenger hunt that challenges teams of students, organizations and individuals to follow a trail of clues throughout the community.

Social distancing will be observed by each competing team as they search for answers to the question: “What country does this represent?” The first-, second- and third-place teams will receive $300, $200 and $100 gift certificates in a drive-through awards ceremony on the Michigan Tech campus.

Watch for details later on how to join the scavenger hunt.

T-shirts with this year’s logo will be available for purchase at https://secure.touchnet.net/C21042_ustores/web/store_cat.jsp?STOREID=56&CATID=111.

Photo albums and videos from previous years’ Parade of Nations will be featured on the Parade of Nations website. Special offerings such as international recipes and fun facts about various countries will also be spotlighted on the website.

Although we’ll miss the excitement of the parade, the special flavors of the international foods and the joyful entertainment of Parade of Nations this fall, we’ll see you all in 2021.

