Advertisement

MDHHS partners with Dave Thomas Foundation to find forever homes for children in foster care more quickly

To date, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, part of the Dave Thomas Foundation, has helped to find adoptive homes for more than 9,500 children across North America, including 195 youth in Michigan.
(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is getting a boost to its efforts to find loving adoptive homes for children more quickly from the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

MDHHS and the foundation, a national nonprofit started by the fast food chain founder, are announcing Michigan’s participation in the Foundation’s signature program, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, which will on finding adoptive homes for children who have been in foster care the longest and cannot safely return to their families. The partnership funds 37 adoption professionals to serve youth at highest risk of aging out of foster care, including teenagers, children with special needs and siblings.

“Each day a child spends in foster care waiting for a permanent family is too long,” said JooYeun Chang, executive director of the Children’s Services Agency within MDHHS. “Wendy’s Wonderful Kids has demonstrated success at finding families for children who have waited in foster care the longest, and we are thankful for the opportunity to expand this program in Michigan.”

Also participating in the project are two existing MDHHS child welfare partners – Orchards Children’s Services and Judson Center Child & Family Services. Those two partners will employ adoption resource consultants who are being trained to implement the Dave Thomas Foundation’s evidence-based, child-focused recruitment model. The model focuses on finding an adoptive family from the child’s known network. Prior to the expansion of the program in Michigan, there were  three positions already in place at Spaulding for Children and St. Vincent Catholic Charities.

“We look forward to working with the State of Michigan as well as Orchards and the Judson Center to serve more children in foster care who are often overlooked and need our help more than ever,” said Rita Soronen, president and CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. “No child should face the COVID-19 crisis, or any other, without the stability and support of a permanent, loving home.”

A rigorous, five-year national evaluation found that a child referred to the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program is up to three times more likely to be adopted. Based on this evaluation and a successful pilot of the program, Ohio became the first state to expand Wendy’s Wonderful Kids statewide in 2012. In 2017, the Foundation launched a 12-year business plan to fully scale the program across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Nearing the end of phase one of the plan, statewide expansion is underway in Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah, Washington and now, Michigan.

To date, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids has helped to find adoptive homes for more than 9,500 children across North America, including 195 youth in Michigan.

“We are dedicated to finding forever families for children in foster care,” said Rhonda Parker, director of development for Orchards Children’s Services. “Partnering with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption in these challenging times will allow us to help even more children and adoptive families.”

Khadija Walker-Fobbs, chief strategy officer of the Judson Center added, “Judson Center is elated to be able to expand the crucial work of Wendy’s Wonderful Kids. Any time we can deepen supports for children in Michigan through partnerships, it is cause for celebration.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Political News

US to bring 6,400 troops home from Germany, move 5,600 more

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Spurred on by President Donald Trump’s demand to pull troops out of Germany, the U.S. will bring about 6,400 forces home and shift about 5,600 to other countries in Europe, U.S. defense leaders said Wednesday.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

No Parade of Nations this year, but multiculturalism will still be celebrated

Updated: 39 minutes ago
This year’s theme is “One World, Our World.”

News

Whitmer opposes making schools offer in-person classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Gov. Whitmer was unreceptive to Republican-passed legislation that would require public schools to offer in-person instruction to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Latest News

News

Opioid overdoses surge during COVID-19 pandemic, MDHHS says

Updated: 2 hours ago
EMS responses for opioid overdoses from April through June 2020 were 26 percent higher than the same period in 2019.

News

Wisconsin Korean War soldier, listed as MIA for nearly 70 years, receives flyover salute at burial

Updated: 2 hours ago
On September 1, 1950, near Changnyeong, South Korea, Army Cpl. Francis J. Rochon, was reported missing in action. On June 18, 2020, his remains were accounted for.

News

Face masks mandatory at UP Catholic churches

Updated: 2 hours ago
The strict provisions, made in a letter to parishioners dated July 28, 2020, were a follow up to a May 8 letter to parishioners encouraging them to wear face masks

VOD Recordings

Superior String Alliance holds virtual summer camp for young musicians

Updated: 4 hours ago
Go to SuperiorStringAlliance.org for more information

News

UP coronavirus risk remains medium-high as rate of new cases declines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The state is giving new perspective on where coronavirus outbreaks are happening.

News

Michigan’s top election official urges Absentee Ballots to be dropped off

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As the deadline approaches, the Secretary of State gives guidance on sending in ballots.