Ishpeming woman celebrates 100th birthday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Activity Coordinator, Dani Schaefer at Eastwood Nursing Center says Ishpeming native, Jean Kurian didn’t let the threat of COVID-19 stop her from celebrating her 100th birthday, Wednesday.

Kurian’s family was unable to attend the party due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, they sent 100 balloon and 100 cupcakes to help her celebrate her big 100th birthday. Sunny-Side-Up also performed happy birthday and a bunch of sing-alongs to a socially distanced crowd in the parking lot of Eastwood.

“She was pretty impressed. Actually when her granddaughter talked to her on Zoom she was kind of shaking her head, like oh my gosh, I’m 100,” Schaefer recalled. Of course in the middle of a pandemic is a difficult time for Kurian’s family to celebrate with her.

“It’s not perfect but we do what we can to keep them happy and healthy,” Schaefer asserted.

Kurian was married for 55 years. She has two sons, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

"Usually the families will want to do a video chat with them. We've also been doing our outside visits. Of course, they can't get close to each other but at least they can kind of visit through the Plexiglas enclosure that we have," Schaefer stated.

All the masks, Plexiglas and social distancing is less than ideal but for Kurian and her friends and family. However, it's better than no celebration whatsoever.

"She seems to be pretty happy with the balloons and the cupcakes and getting to talk to her granddaughter and to see her daughter this morning," Schaefer exclaimed.

Kurian isn't very outspoken these days but Schaefer helps us get to know her a little more.

“”I asked her if she felt any different today and she said no. But she’s a great lady. She’s a really laid back lady and very sweet. She loves to play bingo and she loves her coffee in the morning,” Schaefer declared.

Schaefer, the entire staff at Eastwood and certainly Kurian and her family hope things get back to normal soon.

“We all hope this is over as soon as possible. So we can get back to normal, hugging our family members, having actual birthday parties and activities,” Schaefer said.

Happy birthday Jean Kurian!!

