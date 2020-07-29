Ideal summer pattern continues

We are ending this month with seasonal conditions. An upper level low in Hudson Bay tracks into Quebec. This will keep us with near-normal temperatures as a northwesterly flow sticks around. High pressure moves in tomorrow through Friday with sunny/dry conditions. Our next front moves in Saturday night through Sunday with showers and storms.

Today: Mostly sunny during the morning. Then, turning partly sunny with isolated showers in the central during the afternoon

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, mid to upper 70s elsewhere

Thursday: Sunny and seasonal

· Highs: Low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Friday: Continued sunshine, dry and slightly warmer

· Highs: Mainly mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Clouds increasing with late day showers and thunderstorms

· Highs: Low 80s inland, mid-70s along the Great Lakes

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers early on and cooler

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool

· Highs: Low 70s

Tuesday: Sunny and mild

· Highs: Mid 70s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.