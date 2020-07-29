Advertisement

Ideal summer pattern continues

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are ending this month with seasonal conditions. An upper level low in Hudson Bay tracks into Quebec. This will keep us with near-normal temperatures as a northwesterly flow sticks around. High pressure moves in tomorrow through Friday with sunny/dry conditions. Our next front moves in Saturday night through Sunday with showers and storms.

Today: Mostly sunny during the morning. Then, turning partly sunny with isolated showers in the central during the afternoon

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, mid to upper 70s elsewhere

Thursday: Sunny and seasonal

· Highs: Low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Friday: Continued sunshine, dry and slightly warmer

· Highs: Mainly mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Clouds increasing with late day showers and thunderstorms

· Highs: Low 80s inland, mid-70s along the Great Lakes

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers early on and cooler

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool

· Highs: Low 70s

Tuesday: Sunny and mild

· Highs: Mid 70s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Comfortable Late Summer Weather Continues

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for July 28, 2020

Forecast

Seasonal with some showers

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A seasonal week with minimal rain chances

Forecast

Seasonable Temperatures with a Chance of Scattered Showers

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather for July 27, 2020

Forecast

Pleasant U.P. summer week

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A pleasant week underway

Latest News

Forecast

Lingering showers & isolated thunder Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Rain and storm chances linger into Sunday

Forecast

A Brief Surge of Heat and Humidity

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Here is the weather story for Friday, July 24, 2020

Forecast

Southern weather on the way

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Hot and humid weekend

Forecast

A Sultry Summer Weekend is on the Way

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for July 23, 2020

Forecast

Sunshine and warmer

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Really nice before the heat and humidity increase

Forecast

Clouds will be Slow to Clear

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Here is the weather story for July 22, 2020