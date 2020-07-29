Advertisement

Grant allows Doulas of Marquette to offer free virtual birthing classes

Funding for the grant comes from the United Way and Community Foundation of Marquette County.
There are two more classes available, offered on Aug. 12 and 26.
There are two more classes available, offered on Aug. 12 and 26.
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Doulas of Marquette is offering free online childbirth classes thanks to a grant from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. 

Funding for the grant comes from the United Way and Community Foundation of Marquette County. During the class, families can stay up to date on the newest COVID-19 information as it relates to child birth. Participants are also receiving a monthly newsletter with additional tips and research. 

This class aims to help minimize anxiety in expecting mothers, especially during these uncertain times. 

“It’s so crucial for people to understand what is going on not only in the world and research, but what’s going to be happening to their bodies during labor or during birth or event in the postpartum times,” said Melidna Britton, Doulas of Marquette. 

There are two more classes available, offered on Aug. 12 and 26. To sign up, click here.

