Escanaba golf ball drop

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Want a chance to win money and help your local community?

“$7,500 in prizes will be given away on Saturday,” said Tanya Ettenhofer, Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters Bay Area.

The Escanaba Recreation Department and Big Brother Big Sisters Bay Area have partnered to host a golf ball drop.

“This Saturday, August 1 at the Municipal Dock, which is located in Ludington Park in Escanaba, we are going to have a golf ball drop at 7 p.m.,” said Kim Peterson, Escanaba Recreation Department Director.

“We will be dropping 600 golf balls into a fenced in area where a golf ball hole will actually be placed in there and hopefully a golf ball drops in there. If not, it will be the closest to the hole,” said Ettenhofer.

There will be a first, second, and third place prize, as well as farthest from the hole.

“Once Dombrowski Tree Service drops all 600 balls, we also have bonus squares. So, there will be ten bonus squares within that fenced in area,” said Ettenhofer.

Each square winner will receive $250.

Golf balls are $25 each and only 600 will be sold. There are just a few life so if you would like to buy one, click <a href="http://bbbsbayarea.org/events/golf-ball-drop/">here</a>.

But if falling golf balls isn’t your style, there’s also a fishing event this weekend.

“We will also have a fishing derby from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. that is sponsored by our local Walmart. So, we encourage everyone to come down, they can bring their fishing poles, their bait,” said Peterson.

No matter what you do this weekend, remember to be mindful of those around you.

“Just a reminder if everyone can stay six feet apart. It’s a big enough area so that should be no problem at all, and the weather is going to be gorgeous,” said Peterson.

