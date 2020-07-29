COVID-19 restrictions to be tightened in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Coronavirus restrictions are being tightened again in Upper Michigan.

A Lansing source tells TV6 & FOX UP the governor is expected to issue an Executive Order Wednesday that re-institutes the limit on indoor gatherings of no more than 10 people in the Upper Michigan and the Traverse City regions. That limit is only for events and social gatherings. Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people had been allowed in the U.P. and Traverse City regions.

The new order will also impose the same limits on indoor bars in the two regions that currently exist in the remainder of Lower Michigan. That means dine-in service will be closed to bars that earn more than 70 percent of their gross receipts from alcohol sales.

At the time of posting, no further information is available and it’s unclear when these new restrictions take effect. However, the source tells TV6 & FOX UP that nothing else is set to change in Upper Michigan.

State Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, immediately criticized the new restrictions, saying the U.P. is doing a good job of keeping the virus from overwhelming the hospital system. LaFave says there is no need to “shut down the economy again.”

For some perspective, out of all the COVID-19 outbreak sites identified in Michigan last week, nearly one-third were associated with nursing homes and other adult-care facilities. About one-fifth were associated with social gatherings. Workplaces accounted for about 10 percent of outbreaks, and 9 percent were associated with restaurants.

Local health departments last week identified 78 new outbreaks. Those are defined as when contact tracers determine that a close contact of an infected person is also infected.

On Wednesday, Upper Michigan added eight new cases and seven new recoveries. Michigan reported 996 new cases statewide Wednesday, so the state’s total is now at 80,172 cases. Click here for more analysis of COVID-19 risk and hospitalizations in Upper Michigan.

