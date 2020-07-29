Advertisement

COVID-19 restrictions to be tightened in Upper Michigan

The governor is expected to issue an Executive Order Wednesday that re-institutes the limit on indoor gatherings of no more than 10 people and closes indoor bars.
Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Coronavirus restrictions are being tightened again in Upper Michigan.

A Lansing source tells TV6 & FOX UP the governor is expected to issue an Executive Order Wednesday that re-institutes the limit on indoor gatherings of no more than 10 people in the Upper Michigan and the Traverse City regions. That limit is only for events and social gatherings. Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people had been allowed in the U.P. and Traverse City regions.

The new order will also impose the same limits on indoor bars in the two regions that currently exist in the remainder of Lower Michigan. That means dine-in service will be closed to bars that earn more than 70 percent of their gross receipts from alcohol sales.

At the time of posting, no further information is available and it’s unclear when these new restrictions take effect. However, the source tells TV6 & FOX UP that nothing else is set to change in Upper Michigan.

State Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, immediately criticized the new restrictions, saying the U.P. is doing a good job of keeping the virus from overwhelming the hospital system. LaFave says there is no need to “shut down the economy again.”

For some perspective, out of all the COVID-19 outbreak sites identified in Michigan last week, nearly one-third were associated with nursing homes and other adult-care facilities. About one-fifth were associated with social gatherings. Workplaces accounted for about 10 percent of outbreaks, and 9 percent were associated with restaurants.

Local health departments last week identified 78 new outbreaks. Those are defined as when contact tracers determine that a close contact of an infected person is also infected.

On Wednesday, Upper Michigan added eight new cases and seven new recoveries. Michigan reported 996 new cases statewide Wednesday, so the state’s total is now at 80,172 cases. Click here for more analysis of COVID-19 risk and hospitalizations in Upper Michigan.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan increases by 11 COVID-19 cases, adds 9 recoveries Wednesday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The entire state of Michigan reported 996 new cases Wednesday, so the state’s total cases are now at 80,172.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the viral epidemic is endangering the modest economic recovery that followed a collapse in hiring and spending this spring. As a result, he said, the Fed plans to keep interest rates pinned near zero well into the future.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

Latest News

Political News

US death toll from COVID tops 150,000 as virus aid talks continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Trump signaled his interest in preventing an eviction crisis as a federal moratorium expires Friday on millions of apartment units. But he and his top emissary to Congress portrayed an otherwise dismal outlook.

National

Administration wants West Wing remodel money in virus bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
The Trump administration wants $377 million in the next coronavirus relief bill for a long-delayed modernization of the West Wing, but the timetable for construction is yet to be determined.

Coronavirus

Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious

Updated: 2 hours ago
As the world races to find a vaccine and a treatment for COVID-19, there is seemingly no antidote in sight to the burgeoning outbreak of coronavirus conspiracy theories, hoaxes, anti-mask myths and sham cures.

Coronavirus

Health officials say they fear there will be a lot more U.S. deaths to coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Health officials say they fear there will be a lot more U.S. deaths to coronavirus.

National

US jabs Russia over claim of spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
U.S. officials say Russian intelligence officers are spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic through English-language websites, trying to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain before the presidential election in November.

Coronavirus

US energy use hit 30-year low during pandemic shutdowns

Updated: 3 hours ago
U.S. energy consumption plummeted to its lowest level in more than 30 years this spring as the nation’s economy largely shut down because of the coronavirus, federal officials reported Wednesday.