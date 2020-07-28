Advertisement

Website helps Marquette County communities prepare for new recycling program

The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority launched Recycle906.com.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Newly launched website recycle906.com, assists municipalities and residents of Marquette County by answering recycling questions, and prepares them for the transition into this fall’s new recycling program.

The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority (MCSWMA) provides information about what can and cannot be recycled, with helpful images to ensure residents include only clean and dry paper, flattened cardboard, plastic, and metal containers at the curb or municipality drop off locations. Details regarding separated glass collection and/or drop off options are also included.

Recycle906.com is informative, user friendly, and will help participants recycle properly.” said Brad Austin, Director of Operations for MCSWMA. “With the implementation of single-stream recycling and separated glass processing this Fall, we are excited to share this valuable resource with our community, and we look forward to assisting other communities across the entire Upper Peninsula.”

Recycle906.com addresses the pitfalls of “wishcycling” – when residents place materials they “wish” could be recycled, but actually can cause damage and safety issues at the recycling facility. MCSWMA reminds residents never to place recyclables in plastic bags. Bagged recyclables and other stringy things like cords, hoses, and plastic film get tangled in recycling processing equipment causing significant problems for recycling.

Recycle906.com features a countdown clock for the October 1 roll-out when residents will change from the current dual stream recycling collection system, which collects cardboard/paper recycling one week, and plastic containers/metals on alternating weeks. The new single-stream recycling services will allow residents to put paper, flattened cardboard, plastic, and metal containers in one bin or cart for weekly collection (depending on current hauler contract). The same will apply at municipality recycling drop off locations.

Information on additional programs offered by MCSWMA including the household hazardous waste and scrap tire collections, electronic waste, compost and organics, and confidential document destruction are also available on recycle906.com.

To learn more about the new program and services provided by MCSWMA, visit recycle906.com

About Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority: The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority provides recycling and materials management type programs to the municipalities, and residents of Marquette County. The Authority is committed to the effective management of materials produced in Marquette County.  Utilizing a balanced sustainable-economic approach, extending the life of the Marquette County Landfill is our goal.  Environmental protection, health and safety of our staff, licensed haulers, and the general public is paramount.

