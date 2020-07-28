Upper Michigan reports 5 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan reported five new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, July 28.

There were two new cases in Iron County, while Mackinac, Marquette and Menominee counties each added a single case. No new deaths or recoveries were reported as of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Upper Michigan now has a total of 443 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 141 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain very low in Upper Michigan. Of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, there are only two hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Both are in the Aspirus system, and neither are in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 32,715 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.03 percent have come back positive for COVID-19.

Michigan reported 669 new cases Tuesday, so the state’s total cases are now at 79,176. Sixteen new deaths were reported statewide, 11 from Vital Records Review, which means 6,170 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.