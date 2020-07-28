Advertisement

Trump administration to resume processing DACA renewals

In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.
In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration will deny new applications for so-called “Dreamer” immigrants and cut renewals to one year from two years, despite reversals in court that kept alive the Obama-era program to shield young people from deportation.

A White House official confirmed the announcement Tuesday. New applications were put on hold when the Trump administration moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September 2017 but two-year renewals have continued, with about 700,000 people currently covered.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump failed to follow rule-making procedures when he tried to end the program but kept a window open for him to try again. The White House has been studying the ruling and devising plans to try again to end DACA — though it was not immediately clear whether the politically sensitive move would be undertaken before November's election.

A federal judge in Maryland ruled earlier this month that DACA should be restored to original form before September 2017 but the administration was mum until Tuesday on whether it would start accepting new applications. The White House anticipates legal challenges.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Democrats, GOP far apart as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: moments ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

Political News

Biden says post-pandemic economy can fight racial inequality

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

Political News

Barr condemns rioting at much-anticipated House hearing

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

Latest News

News

Lakeshore Boulevard between Wright and Pine Streets set to open this week

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Workers are putting the final touches on relocating the stretch of Lakeshore Boulevard from Wright Street to Pine Street inward to avoid further erosion from Lake Superior.

News

Cannabis Lupus Cafe in Sands Township now open for adult use sales

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Cannabis Lupus Cafe began recreational sales on Saturday. Staff there says they are happy with the reception they have received from customers this far. State law currently required the shop to first open for medical use, before approval for recreational sales. After two months, they are excited to expand their customer base.

News

Digital hub launched to help Michigan workers boost skills after being displaced by COVID-19

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The new website helps Michigan workers easily connect to online certification and degree programs including free training and work readiness tools.

National

Report: 3 billion animals impacted by Australia’s bushfires

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The figure includes an estimated 143 million mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 180 million birds, and 51 million frogs.

News

How businesses can get open and stay open

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
MIOSHA and Michigan's Workplace Safety give tips and resources on how businesses can stay open during the pandemic.

National

Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
“The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations as TV’s top honors strive to keep Hollywood’s awards tradition going despite the pandemic.