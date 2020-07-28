Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center's forecast for tropical cyclone 9, a storm system expected to be come a tropical storm, as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center's forecast for tropical cyclone 9, a storm system expected to be come a tropical storm, as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday.(NHC)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Forecasters have issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean, with a disturbance in the Atlantic expected to soon strengthen into a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and numerous other islands.

The storm could eventually reach the U.S. mainland, though the long-term track and intensity are highly uncertain.

The storm is expected to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Invent@NMU program helps brings client product, Lime Key, to market

Updated: moments ago
Upper Peninsula inventor Brenden Jacques partnered with the Invent@NMU program for 18 months to launch his product, The Lime Key.

News

Bonifas Art Center presents “Casablanca”

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
The performance will be livestreamed on Facebook.

News

NMU Police Academy continues through COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Today was picture day for the class of 33 recruits, who are currently in week nine of the 14 week academy. The recruits learn skills necessary for the job, including emergency Vehicle Operation, drunk driver identification and de-escalation. Considerations have been made to help limit possible exposure to COVID-19, but there are some exercises that are not avoidable.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Upper Michigan reports 5 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
There were two new cases in Iron County, while Mackinac, Marquette and Menominee counties each added a single case.

Latest News

National

U.S. Space & Rocket Center launches ‘Save Space Camp’ Campaign

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Nolan Crane and Wade Smith
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

Coronavirus

Alabama Space & Rocket Center in jeopardy

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

News

Gov. Whitmer gives COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 32 minutes ago
It’s unclear if she will tighten any restrictions in Upper Michigan.

National

Trump to visit Texas as polls show increasingly close presidential race

Updated: 52 minutes ago

National

AP source: Mets to sign Bruce Maxwell, 1st MLB player to kneel

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with catcher Bruce Maxwell.