The UPside - July 27, 2020

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All it takes is an idea, and one person's hobby can turn into an entire event.

Marquette resident Don Fassbender is this week's UPsider. He loves to scuba dive, and record videos of his dives. While Fassbender is out, he picks up trash and lost items from the floor of Lake Superior.

Learn more about how his community project began, and this year’s second annual clean-up in the video above.

